One labourer killed, two injured in accident in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A labourer died while two others were injured in an accident in Hyderabad’s Medchal after being hit by a speeding vehicle on Monday, February 3.

The victim was identified as 45-year-old M Ushappa, a mason; the injured persons were identified as Srinivas and Anjaneyulu both construction workers. The accident occurred when the trio went to work early in the morning.

Ushappa was making a U-turn at the Medchal checkpost when a vehicle hit his bike and the three labourers fell and sustained grievous injuries. While Srinivas and Anjneyulu survived the accident and are undergoing treatment, Ushappa died on the spot.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Medchal police said, “The accident occurred early in the morning as a truck hit Ushappa’s bike. A case has been registered under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).”