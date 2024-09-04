One more TOP TV actor rejects Bigg Boss 18, check his name

Mumbai: The highly anticipated Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, is set to premiere next month. As is tradition, several names have been surfacing online, with some stars already declining the opportunity to participate. Shoaib Ibrahim and Somy Ali are among many celebrities who have rejected the show.

And now, another prominent celebrity has openly rejected the chance to join the upcoming season.

Sudhanshu Pandey Denies Bigg Boss 18 Participation

TV actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who recently exited the popular show Anupamaa, has put an end to the rumors of his participation.

When questioned about joining the reality show, Sudhanshu categorically denied the possibility. “An actor like me can never be part of a show like that,” he was quoted saying in HT. Earlier, in an interview with The Indian Express, Sudhanshu hinted at a different role he would be open to in the future. “God willing, one day I will host it for sure, but won’t be there as a participant,” he shared.

In a surprising twist, fresh reports suggest that Sudhanshu might be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming reality show The Traitors instead. Fans are eagerly anticipating how he will fare in this new and challenging environment.

Meanwhile, the rumor mill continues to churn out names of other possible contestants for Bigg Boss 18, including Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anita Hassanandani, Zaan Khan, and Meera Deosthale, among others. Viewers are waiting with bated breath to see who will finally enter the Bigg Boss house.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.