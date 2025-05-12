One more week of fun: Dubai’s Global Village extends season 29

Dubai’s popular family-friendly destination, Global Village, has announced that Season 29 will now run until Sunday, May 18, extending its original closing date of Sunday, May 11. This comes in response to the overwhelming demand.

“You asked, and we delivered! 7 extra days of ‎#AMoreWonderfulWorld,” the multicultural attraction shared in a post on X.

طلبتوا ولبينا الطلب! ✨

7 أيام إضافية من #عالم_أكثر_روعة 😍

الموسم 29 مستمر حتى 18 مايو! 🤩

نرحب بكم يومياً من الساعة 4 عصراً حتى 1 بعد منتصف الليل!

#عالم_أكثر_روعة



Global Village has also updated its opening hours, now welcoming visitors daily from 4 pm to 1 am.

In addition, children aged 12 and under can enjoy free entry until the end of the extended season.

Exciting offers and entertainment

Carnaval Offer: Enjoy unlimited rides in the Carnaval zone for just Dirham 50.

Golden Bar Challenge: Try your luck at lifting a golden bar from a box to win Dh 2,900 in cash. This is part of a prize pool totalling Dh 87,000.

The final week will feature three nights of spectacular fireworks, enhancing the celebratory atmosphere.

Since its launch on October 16, 2024, Season 29 has attracted millions of visitors from the UAE and beyond.

Global Village features 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures, alongside more than 3,500 retail outlets and 250 dining options. The park also boasts 200 rides and games, with entertainment provided by over 400 performers

Since opening in 1997, Global Village has welcomed over 100 million guests. Last season, which concluded on May 8, 2024, saw a record-breaking 10 million visitors