‘One nation, one election’ destroys federalism, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly opposed the ‘one nation, one election’ proposal cleared by the Union Cabinet on Thursday, September 18, saying it destroys federalism and compromises democracy.

Reacting to the decision of the Union Cabinet, the Hyderabad MP said he consistently opposed ‘one nation, one election’ because it’s a solution in search of a problem.

“It destroys federalism and compromises democracy, which are part of the basic structure of the Constitution,” Asaduddin Owaisi posted on X.

“Multiple elections are not a problem for anyone except Modi and Shah. Just because they have a compulsive need to campaign in even municipal and local body elections does not mean that we need simultaneous polls,” he added further.

Asaduddin Owaisi believes that frequent and periodic elections improve democratic accountability.

Earlier, The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the proposal to hold simultaneous elections in the country, as recommended by a high-level committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

The committee had recommended that the government take a one-time transitory measure, which would require the Union government to identify an appointed date immediately after a Lok Sabha election.

The Bill is likely to be introduced in the parliament in the upcoming winter session. ‘One nation, one election’ was one of the key promises made by the BJP in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections.

After the government had constituted the committee in September last year, Asaduddin Owaisi warned that ‘one nation, one election’ would be a disaster for multiparty parliamentary democracy and federalism.

“It is clear this is just a formality, and the government has already decided to go ahead with it. ‘One nation, one election’ will be a disaster for multiparty parliamentary democracy and federalism,” he had then said.

Asaduddin Owaisi termed the concept of ‘one nation, one election’ unconstitutional.