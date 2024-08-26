Watch: Akbaruddin defends Owaisi institutions amid demolition threats

Hyderabad: Amidst the ongoing drive against illegal encroachments by the state’s HYDRA agency, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader and Chandrayangutta Assembly MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi has criticized those advocating for the demolition of the institutions he established.

Akbaruddin Owaisi emphasized that the skills and education he provides to students are “provoking jealousy” among some, who he said seem determined to undermine his efforts to uplift the underprivileged. While it is unsure as to whether there is an encroachment of illegal land by Owaisi, HYDRA in August reclaimed 12 acres of the lake Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowla in Rajendranagar.

The illegal structures demolished in the lake’s ful tank level had belonged to AIMIM MLA Mohammed Mubeen and MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig. The illegal structures included two ground-plus-5-floor buildings, 40 compound walls, and one building with ground-plus-2 floors.

However, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring Agency (HYDRA), headed by IPS officer AV Ranganath, has so far not said anything about properties owned by Akbaruddin Owaisi.

‘Don’t try to stop my good work’: Akbaruddin Owaisi

Condemning his opponents, the AIMIM MLA on Monday stated, “If someone has enmity with me, come and finish me with swords and guns. But don’t try to stop my good work.”

Despite having survived multiple attacks in the past, Owaisi affirmed that he would not be deterred from his mission, even if it meant risking his life.

Plea should not be mistaken for weakness, says MLA

“Strike me with swords, but do not destroy the good work,” he urged, making it clear that his plea should not be mistaken for weakness.

Owaisi, who bears the scars from previous attacks, emphasized that he has always faced his enemies head-on and will continue to do so. “I have never turned my back on my enemies, and I won’t start now,” he concluded defiantly.