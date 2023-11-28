OnePlus leading Android smartphone brand during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

Bengaluru: Global technology brand OnePlus on Tuesday said it has witnessed remarkable success at the festive sale with Amazon India during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

OnePlus emerged as the best-selling android smartphone brand during the Great Indian Festival (October 6-November 10, by value).

The annual online shopping extravaganza, known for its exciting deals and offers, garnered an overwhelming response from consumers, with OnePlus leading the smartphone sales.

The newly-launched OnePlus Open 5G emerged as the highest sold foldable phone on Amazon.in on its open sale day in more than Rs 1 lakh price segment in 2023 (Time Period: January-October 27, 2023).

Additionally, the flagship device OnePlus 11R 5G emerged as the best-selling premium android smartphone in the over Rs 30,000 price segment during the Great Indian Festival (October 6-November 10, by value).

In addition to the flagship devices’ stellar performance, the popular OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G also witnessed an incredible response, becoming the best-selling android smartphone during the Great Indian Festival (October 6-November 10, by value).

“We are thrilled to witness the remarkable response for our products on Amazon India during the Great Indian Festival. This accomplishment is a testament to the trust and loyalty our community and users place in our brand,:” said Ranjeet Singh, Head of Sales, OnePlus India.

“At OnePlus, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and providing exceptional products that elevate the lives of our users. And our long-standing engagement with Amazon has continued to help us achieve just that. This success also motivates us to continue delivering unparalleled technology that exceeds our users’ expectations,” Singh added.

Ranjit Babu, Smartphones and Televisions, Director, Amazon India said Amazon India is thrilled to continue our engagement with OnePlus, a brand that consistently delivers on technology and understands customers.

“During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, we saw the preference for premium smartphones reach unprecedented levels surpassing the previous year by an astounding 2.5 times driven by affordability options such as easy No Cost EMI and Exchange offers,” said Babu.

“The significant growth underscores our steadfast commitment to drive value and providing an unparalleled selection of smartphones to our customers. Our long-term engagement with OnePlus continues to redefine customer expectations, with the latest milestone being the remarkable success of the OnePlus foldable device,” he added.