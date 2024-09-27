Onion prices skyrocket in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The onion prices in Hyderabad have skyrocketed, putting a significant strain on residents’ budgets.

Just a month ago, the price ranged between Rs 25 to Rs 30 per kilogram, but it has surged to around Rs 70 per kg now.

This dramatic increase has raised concerns among consumers and prompted many to reconsider their purchases.

Current price trends

According to the price chart of Telangana Rythu Bazaars, onions are currently priced between Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kg. However, local stores are charging over Rs 70 per kg, making onions a costly item for many households.

The substantial price hike has resulted in a drastic decrease in sales volume, as residents in Hyderabad are minimizing their onion purchases to manage their expenses.

Reasons behind surge in onion prices in Hyderabad

The surge in onion prices can be attributed to a supply-demand mismatch caused by crop damage due to heavy rainfall in Telangana and other neighboring states.

The intermittent rains have led to significant losses in onion crops, resulting in a shortage of supply in the city. Key onion markets in Hyderabad, including Malakpet, Bowenpally, Moosapet, and Gudimalkapur, have experienced a notable decline in arrivals, further exacerbating the situation.

Impact on local businesses

Restaurants in Hyderabad are feeling the pinch as well. The rising onion prices are making it increasingly difficult for them to include onions in their dishes.

In response to the shortage, one restaurant even displayed a notice on its wall, informing customers that there were “no onions” available and urging them to cooperate.

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad predicts more heavy rains in the coming days, it remains uncertain how much further onion prices will rise.