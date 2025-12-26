Online betting: 20 yr old dies by suicide after losing Rs 1 L in Hyderabad

Published: 26th December 2025 1:01 pm IST
online betting apps
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old degree student died by suicide in Rangareddy district after losing Rs 1 lakh in online betting, police said on Thursday, December 25.

V Vikram, a student at BJR College in Hyderabad, was a resident of Debbadaguda village in Kandukur mandal. According to police, he had been using an online betting app called “Fun in Exchange” without his family’s knowledge. On Tuesday, Vikram lost Rs 1 lakh on the betting platform.

Vikram consumes pesticide, rushed to hospital

When his father learned about the loss on Wednesday morning, he reprimanded Vikram. Later that afternoon, Vikram consumed pesticide in an agricultural field. Family members rushed him to a private hospital in Hyderabad, where he died early Thursday morning during treatment.

Following his death, Vikram’s body was transferred to Gandhi Hospital. His parents donated his corneas on the recommendation of medical staff at Gandhi Hospital, police said.

