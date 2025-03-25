Online betting apps case: Miyapur police book organisers

Hyderabad: The Miyapur police have booked 19 apps and organisers in the online betting apps case. Previously several Tollywood actors and influencers were booked for promoting such apps.

A total of 25 individuals, including actors such as Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Devarakonda, Manchu Lakshmi, Praneetha, Nidhi Agarwal, Ananya Nagella, and influencers, were initially booked, and 19 apps and their organisers have also been added to the list of accused. Miyapur police, who registered the case, submitted a memo to the court regarding this development.

The investigation is focused on gathering evidence regarding the actors’ involvement, and police are finalising the procedures to summon the app organisers for alleged violations under the Telangana Gaming Act.

After being booked by the Miyapur police, actor Vijay Devarkonda’s team issued a statement saying, “Vijay Deverakonda’s legal team and agencies carefully review all associations before signing any agreements. His endorsement with A23, a skill-based gaming platform, was legally vetted, and his contract ended in 2023.”

On March 21, anchor Shyamala who is also one of the accused approached the Telangana High Court seeking the quashing of an FIR filed against her in connection with promoting online betting apps. The case registered at Panjagutta Police Station, accuses Shyamala of endorsing illegal betting platforms on social media.

Shyamala is among 11 celebrities booked by the Panjagutta police for promoting betting apps, which allegedly violate gaming and IT laws. Other notable names in the case include TV anchor Vishnupriya and social media influencer Ritu Chowdhary, who was interrogated extensively by the police on March 20.

The FIR cites sections under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Telangana State Gaming Act, and IT Act, accusing these individuals of encouraging gambling activities that lead to financial distress among users.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has entered the investigation, exploring possible money laundering angles in connection with the betting app promotions.