Online betting apps: Telangana CID chief reviews ongoing cases

Hyderabad: In a move to tackle the growing issue of online betting, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by CID Chief Shikha Goel held a review meeting on Wednesday, April 9.

The meeting aimed to assess the status of ongoing investigations into cases related to online betting apps and ensure a systematic approach to enforcement.

During the meeting, the SIT chief reviewed all cases currently at different stages of investigation.

SOP to be formulated

It was emphasized that these cases need to be handled in a coordinated manner to effectively enforce the law. To streamline the process, the SIT decided to formulate a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the investigation and prosecution of these cases.

Once the SOP is finalized, a special workshop will be conducted to train concerned officers on the standard procedures to be followed.

Additionally, an investigation support centre will be established within the SIT to provide necessary guidance and ensure uniform application of legal provisions and investigative procedures in handling betting app-related cases.

The five-member SIT, which includes IG(Provisions and Logistics) M Ramesh Reddy, Intelligence SP Sindhu Sharma, CID SP Venkata Lakshmi, Cyberabad Additional SP S Chandrakanth, and CID DSP M Shankar, was constituted by the state government on March 30.

The team is tasked with conducting a comprehensive and time-bound investigation into all online betting cases assigned to it, with a focus on analyzing the online betting ecosystem and recommending reforms to curb such activities.

SIT aims to submit final report within 90 days

The SIT plans to submit its final report within 90 days to the government of Telangana through the Director General of Police (DGP), including recommendations on legal provisions, regulations, and restrictions to prevent the promotion and organization of online betting.

All government departments and agencies have been urged to extend full cooperation to the SIT in its efforts to tackle online betting effectively.