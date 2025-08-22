Online gaming case: ED raids premises linked to Karnataka MLA

Pappy is a legislator from the Chitradurga assembly seat.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 22nd August 2025 2:38 pm IST
Enforcement Directorate
Enforcement Directorate

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted multiple searches at the premises linked to Karnataka Congress MLA K C Veerendra Pappy and some others as part of an online gaming and betting-linked money laundering case, official sources said.

Pappy is a legislator from the Chitradurga assembly seat.

The action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

MS Teachers

Premises linked to the MLA and some others are being covered in a case linked to online betting and gaming, the sources said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 22nd August 2025 2:38 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button