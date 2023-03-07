Online registrations for NEET-UG 2023 begins

Hyderabad: The registration process for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 for admissions into undergraduate medical courses offered by various universities and institutes has begun.

Applicants who are interested in appearing for the NEET UG 2023 can register themselves on their official website.

The last date to apply for NEET UG 2023 is 6 April 2023 up to 9 pm.

A mandatory application fee for candidates who belong to the general category has been set at Rs 1700, for OBC candidates at Rs 1600 and for SC, ST, PwD and third gender at Rs 1000.

The following documents should be attached after completing the application.

Memo of class 10

Memo of class 12

Aadhaar card

Any valid identity number such as a Ration Card number, Class 12 Roll Number, Bank Account or Passport

Scanned passport-size photo

Scanned signature

Scanned image of left-hand thumb impression

Postcard photo

Details for online payment such as Debit/Credit card number, online banking details and UPI

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET on May 7 for students who wish to pursue undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS), or related courses (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery/BAMS, Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery/BHMS, etc.) in government or private medical colleges across the country.

The number of students appearing and selected in the NEET-UG exam varies every year but as per the previous years’ records, around 16-17, lakh candidates register for the examination for around 85,000 seats in govt, semi-govt and private colleges.