Only 4 days to go for Wahaj Ali’s new Pakistani drama of 2024

Islamabad: Fans of Pakistani dramas have been buzzing with excitement as the premiere of Sunn Mere Dil draws near. Starring the popular duo Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali, this highly anticipated serial is set to begin on October 9, airing every Wednesday and Thursday.

Viewers in India can catch the drama on YouTube.

With just four days left until the show debuts, anticipation is at an all-time high. Fans are particularly eager to see Wahaj Ali back on screen.

More About Sunn Mere Dil

For the unversed, Sunn Mere Dil is being produced by 7th Sky Entertainment Productions, known for its high-quality dramas. The script is penned by acclaimed writer Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar, while the direction is helmed by Haseeb Hassan, who previously worked on hit dramas like Alif and Jannat SE Aagay.

In the upcoming serial, Maya Ali takes on the role of Sadaf, while Wahaj Ali portrays Bilal Abdullah. The official teasers have already generated significant buzz, giving fans a glimpse of the drama’s captivating storyline and production quality.

Stay tuned for what’s sure to be another hit in the world of Pakistani television!