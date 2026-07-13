Purists will tell you that a proper Mexican quesadilla requires specific cheeses and centuries of Oaxacan tradition. However, eating Mexican food in Hyderabad means you do not care about the rules.

At the newly opened food truck in Khajaguda, the star of the show is a golden quesadilla packed with the Hyderabadi Chicken 65.

It is a chaotic cross-cultural love story that shouldn’t work on paper, yet it makes perfect sense on a late-night street food run.

Food truck brings Mexican food to Hyderabad

This is the world of Burrito Bandwagon, a vibrant food truck in Khajaguda that is treating classic Mexican dishes like a canvas for Deccani and North Indian flavours.

The undeniable showstopper Chicken 65 Quesadilla transforms a hyper-local bar snack into a gooey, pressed masterpiece folded with melted cheese and sautéed bell peppers. For those looking for pure, unadulterated street comfort, their “drowned” Loaded Tandoori Chicken and Paneer Burritos are served swimming in heavy house sauces, a messy and glorious departure from traditional dry wraps. Even the taco format gets a heavy punch, with their Fire Tandoori Tacos matching the charred edge of tandoor cooking with sweet corn salsa and crisp lettuce. To round out the heavy heat, the truck leans into playful, hand-rolled Crowned Churros dusted in cinnamon sugar and artisan Paletas (Mexican fruit pops), offering a sweet, nostalgic street-side finish.

In fact, even the space is designed in a way that combines both Hyderabad and Mexico. The truck itself is adorned with illustrations of the dishes that are served. Furthermore, what truly sets it apart is the small seating area adjacent to the truck. Covered in a shed-like roof and extensive overhead fairy lights, it creates a very cosy atmosphere.

Global flavours on Hyderabad’s streets

The arrival of Burrito Bandwagon highlights a fascinating shift in Hyderabad’s food landscape. An unusual sight is becoming common in the popular tech corridors of the city. The food streets have evolved to the point where you see Miso Ramen being sold right beside bhuttas and sourdough pizzas served with a hot, piping cup of Irani chai.

What we are essentially witnessing is the democratisation of global dining. High-end, premium cuisines that were once guarded behind the glass doors of fine dining spaces in Jubilee Hills have come to the streets, and food trucks like Burrito Bandwagon are to be credited for it. They are redefining what local street food means for a younger, well-travelled generation of Hyderabadis.