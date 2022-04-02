Only licensed meat shops with covered kiosks can operate in Ghaziabad during Navratri

Earlier, Ghaziabad Mayor had said that selling of meat will not be allowed in the open, near temples and in the bylanes where temples are located during the festival.

Published: 2nd April 2022
Representational image

Ghaziabad: Only licensed meat shops with covered kiosks will be allowed to operate in Ghaziabad during the nine-day-long Navratra festival, officials said on Saturday.

Earlier, Ghaziabad Mayor Asha Sharma had said that selling of meat will not be allowed in the open, near temples and in the bylanes where temples are located during the festival.

Later, in an amended letter, Sharma said licensed meat shops can operate in compliance with state government orders.

District Magistrate (DM) R K Singh told PTI that the mayor has amended her order and meat shops in Ghaziabad will remain open as per the guidelines of the government.

Only licensed meat shops will be allowed to operate in covered kiosks. Hygiene-related precautions near the shops will be ensured by the health department of the municipal corporation, he said, adding nobody would be allowed to throw animal carcasses in open areas.

“I have spoken with Municipal Commissioner Mahendra singh Tanwar regarding the order of Mayor Asha Sharma which she gave in her first letter to the health department in connection with the closure of meat shops from April 2 to 10, in view of the Navratra festival,” Singh said.

The DM said he was apprised by Tanwar that there was no provision in the municipal act that gave the mayor or the municipal authorities the power to close down legal and licensed meat shops.

