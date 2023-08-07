Only mission of Opposition to make India ‘weak’: BJP

New Delhi: BJP on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition saying its only mission is to make India ‘weak’.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Union Minister Anurag Thakur while accusing the leaders from Opposition of supporting an online news portal running ‘anti-India’ agenda said, “In 2021, we made a revelation how NewsClick in the name of free news, distributed fake news. Newsclick received funding from China. But, leaders of Congress and other Opposition parties came forward and extended their support to NewsClick in the name of freedom of press.”

“Arrogant ‘gathbandhan (alliance), their leaders, can never think in the interest of India. The only mission of this alliance is to make India weak, harm her interests and nurture the ‘anti-India’ agenda,” he said.

Referring to the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, he said, “CBI and ED used to be ‘caged parrots’ during the times of Congress. Today, they put a question mark over ED probing the fraud of NewsClick. Congress, China and Newsclick a part of umbilical cord.”

“The fight is against misinformation. Those spreading misinformation, those defaming India, those shaping false narratives with China’s agenda will not be spared. This anti-India, break-India agenda will not work,” Thakur said.

Attacking Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the Minister said, “In Rahul ji’s fake ‘mohabbat ki dukan’, Chinese goods are being seen. Love for China can be seen and propoganda against India on overseas.”

Echoing similar sentiment, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar claimed some countries are actively fanning misinformation in our country with the help of some news platforms.