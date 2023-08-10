Only up to 3 persons can accompany student at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: As Hyderabad Airport continues to witness huge crowds due to a surge in students traveling abroad for studies, the police are limiting the number of persons accompanying air passengers.

This step is being implemented after no significant impact was seen on the ground despite the airport issuing an advisory.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a cop at the Shamshabad police DCP Office confirmed that not more than three people should accompany a student.

Shamshabad police have appealed to the students to restrict the number of persons accompanying them amid a high-security alert at the airport in view of Independence Day celebrations.

Earlier, Hyderabad Airport issued an advisory requesting passengers’ cooperation.

The advisory mentions that due to the annual rush in student traffic going abroad for studies, there has been a significant increase in the number of meeters/greeters at the airport. The numbers range from 50 to 60 visitors per passenger, along with a large number of vehicles, leading to congestion on the access road and ramps.

As this is causing considerable inconvenience to passengers, Hyderabad Airport has requested the cooperation of travelers to self-restrict the number of meeters/greeters and vehicles.

Despite the advisory issued by the concerned authorities, no significant impact was seen, as meeters/greeters continued to cause inconvenience to the passengers.

In view of this, the police have put a limit on the number of persons accompanying students at Hyderabad Airport.

Surge in students travelling abroad

In most foreign countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, the fall intake is the biggest intake. It starts in September.

Those who have obtained admissions and visas for the September intake usually travel in July or August.

With thousands of students heading abroad for studies, the #Hyderabad airport is unusually chock-a-block. The Telugu land's fascination for a masters abroad is not new. 🙂 #Telangana #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/5eaXcndM3t — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) August 6, 2023

Due to the sudden rise in students going abroad, Hyderabad Airport faces difficulty due to congestion on the access road and ramps.

Hyderabad likely to get a second airport soon

Hyderabad is soon likely to join the list of cities that have two commercial airports, as the Telangana government recently proposed the development of a second airport in the city.

The government plans to request the center to allow the use of the defense airport at Hakimpet for civil aviation. The matter will be taken up with the Defense Ministry shortly.

Currently, the international airport located at Shamshabad, Hyderabad, caters to the needs of 2.5 crore passengers annually. With the city’s rapid growth, the cabinet felt the need for a second airport.