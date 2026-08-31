Op Muktha: 31 Bangladeshis moved to Bengal for repatriation

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police has moved 31 Bangladeshi nationals identified during a special verification drive to Malda in West Bengal as part of the process to deport them to Bangladesh.

The individuals were taken from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) railway station in a specially arranged coach. Twenty police personnel have been deployed as an escort team for the journey.

According to Electronic City division DCP M. Narayan, the police team is expected to reach Malda at about 5 pm on Tuesday. The necessary legal procedures will be completed in West Bengal before the individuals are handed over to the Border Security Force for repatriation to Bangladesh.

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The action follows the Bengaluru police’s ‘Operation Muktha’, launched on August 9 to trace foreign nationals suspected of staying illegally in the city. The operation covered the Whitefield and Electronic City police divisions.

105 Bangladeshi nationals identified in Bengaluru, 43 in Electronic City

During the drive, police teams checked the documents of 2,944 people suspected of being foreign nationals and identified 105 Bangladeshi nationals who were allegedly staying in Bengaluru without valid documentation.

In the Electronic City subdivision, 23 special police teams conducted verification of 1,909 individuals. The exercise led to the identification of 43 Bangladeshi nationals.

The details of those identified were subsequently submitted to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), along with reports for further legal verification and action.

Following the FRRO’s assessment and instructions, authorities have initiated the process to repatriate 31 of the identified Bangladeshi nationals.

The police have made arrangements to ensure that the individuals are escorted safely during their journey to Malda. The deployment of 20 personnel is part of the security arrangements for the transfer.

Officials said the process of deportation would be completed only after the necessary legal formalities are followed. The individuals will subsequently be handed over to the appropriate authorities for repatriation to Bangladesh.

The operation highlights the police department’s ongoing efforts to verify the identity and legal status of foreign nationals residing in Bengaluru and initiate action in cases where violations of immigration rules are established.