Op Sindoor paid dividends, but war not sustainable, says Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday, May 6, said ‘Operation Sindoor’ has paid its dividends, but asserted that “wars do not bring a solution, only misery”.

“(Operation) Sindoor has paid its dividends. I think there is no more question of wars. Wars do not bring a solution, they just bring misery. Look at Ukraine and the destruction there, look at the Middle East. Look at the situation of gas (supplies) here. It will take Qatar a year or two to restore gas supplies,” Abdullah told reporters at party headquarters here.

To another question about the Gulf situation, the former chief minister said the world was not ready for war, as prevailing economic conditions were bad.

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“Don’t panic, the world isn’t ready for war. Economic conditions of every country are already bad, and no country wants war. The Middle East has most of the oil and gas, and if pressure continues, then the situation in the world will be so bad that it will be difficult to survive,” he added.

Asked about the recent assembly election results, the NC president said he sees the results like everyone else.

“How will I see, I see it like you are seeing. The results have come, Mamata (Banerjee) is not accepting (the results), she says there was huge rigging. This is the situation in Bengal. Tamil Nadu is getting a new government. Congress won in Kerala, the BJP won in Assam. What else is there?” he said.

When asked if he sees any impact of special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the elections, Abdullah said, “There was an impact of everything.”

He also said the opposition INDIA bloc is already strong and there is nothing lacking in it.

In response to a question about blasts in Punjab, the former Union minister said blasts have been happening in India, and there was nothing new.

“You should not panic,” he told reporters.

On the opposition targeting the NC government in J-K, Abdullah said it is good that the opposition is doing its job.

“If they don’t, how will they survive? Let them say what they want. Our party is working the way it has to, and we will continue to do so,” he added.