OpenAI’s ChatGPT faces global outage, issues in loading promts

OpenAI’s popular chatbot ChatGPT is currently experiencing a significant outage, with thousands of users reporting issues accessing and loading results from their prompts.

The disruption, which also affects OpenAI’s image generation AI tool Sora, has been acknowledged by the company.

Users attempting to use ChatGPT are encountering error messages such as “Hmm…something seems to have gone wrong, retry” or “Error in message stream”.

The outage has been widely reported, with Downdetector, a platform tracking app and website disruptions, logging over 854 reports of OpenAI outages by 3:06 pm.

According to OpenAI’s official status page, recovery efforts are actively underway as of 3 pm.

