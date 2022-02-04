Opening ceremony of 2022 Winter Olympics

Beijing: China's President Xi Jinping declares the Games open during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. AP/PTI
Zhangjiakou: United States’ Dusty Hendricksen trains on the slopestyle course ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.AP/PTI Photo,
Beijing: Performers dance in the pre-show during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. AP/PTI
Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping, bottom second from right, waves as he arrives for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. AP/PTI
Beijing: Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. AP/PTI
Beijing: Yekaterina Aidova, of Kazakhstan, waves as she walks into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. AP/PTI
Beijing: Japan players gather before a preliminary round women’s hockey game against Sweden at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Beijing. AP/PTI
Beijing: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. AP/PTI
Beijing: China’s athletes Dinigeer Yilamujian and Zhao Jiawen wave before lighting the cauldron during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. AP/PTI
Beijing: Fireworks light up the sky over Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. AP/PTI

