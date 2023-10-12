Operation Ajay: First batch of Indians expected to return home on Friday

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th October 2023 9:38 pm IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (R) chairs a meeting to review preparations for “Operation Ajay” in the wake of escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The first batch of around 230 Indians are expected to return to India from Israel on a charter flight on Friday morning, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

India launched Operation Ajay to facilitate the return of those Indians who wish to come back home as a series of brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants over the weekend triggered fresh tensions in the region.

“The first charter flight will reach Tel Aviv later tonight to pick up Indian citizens and is likely to return to India tomorrow morning,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at his weekly media briefing.

MS Education Academy

He said around 18,000 Indians are currently residing in Israel while about a dozen odd people are in the West Bank and three-to four are in Gaza.

“The external affairs minister took a preparatory meeting earlier in the day. We are in touch with our embassy in Tel Aviv, our representative office in Ramallah as well as with our missions in the neighbouring countries, particularly Jordan, Syria and Egypt,” Bagchi said.

“We are keeping a close watch on developments as well as what steps we need to take to assist the Indian citizens who are in Israel,” he added.

Bagchi said the first charter flight is likely to bring back around 230 citizens.

Asked about reports of one Indian care-giver from Kerala sustaining injuries in the attacks by Hamas, he said: “We are aware of that case. The person is in the hospital and improving.”

Bagchi said more chartered flights will be arranged to bring back the Indians. At the same time, he said it will depend on the number of people expressing a desire to return home.

He said there was no report of any Indian casualty so far.

Military officials said the Indian Air Force has kept its transport aircraft on stand-by for any possible deployment to bring back the Indians from Israel.

The multi-pronged attacks against Israel by Hamas militants from Gaza since Saturday and the subsequent Israeli retaliation have left around 2,600 people dead. Israel has launched a massive counter offensive in Gaza to avenge the attacks by Hamas.

The sudden escalation in hostilities between Israel and Palestine has triggered global concerns. Leading powers like Germany, the US, France and the UK emphasised the importance of preventing the situation from further escalation.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th October 2023 9:38 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button