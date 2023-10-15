Operation Ajay: Two flights bring back 471 Indians from Israel

A total of four flights have been operated under Operation Ajay, which was launched by the government to facilitate the return of Indians who wish to come back from Israel, where an intense conflict is going on with the militant group Hamas.

Operation Ajay
A flight carrying 274 Indian nationals takes off from Tel Aviv, Israel. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Two flights from Tel Aviv carrying a total of 471 Indians landed in the national capital on Sunday morning.

One flight was operated by Air India and another by SpiceJet.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Sunday said the third flight with 197 passengers landed at the Delhi airport in the morning.

The fourth flight with 274 passengers onboard touches down in the national capital, he said in posts on social media platform X and also shared pictures of passengers.

Two chartered flights from Tel Aviv, operated by Air India, came with a total of more than 435 passengers on Friday and Saturday.

