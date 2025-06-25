Operation Sindhu: IAF evacuates 224 more Indians from Israel, total reaches 818

Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje greeted the Indian nationals upon their arrival in New Delhi.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 25th June 2025 2:53 pm IST
Minister Shobha Karandlaje welcomes Indian evacuees, including a man holding a child, arriving from Israel on an IAF aircraft under Operation Sindhu.
Evacuees from Israel welcomed in New Delhi under Operation Sindhu. Photo: @MEAIndia/X

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force on Wednesday successfully evacuated 224 more Indian nationals from Israel, taking the total number of citizens brought back safely to 818, under Operation Sindhu.

Taking to social media platform X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted, ” Operation Sindhu update, MoS Ms. Shobha Karandlaje received 224 Indian nationals who returned to India from Israel on an IAF aircraft at 10:30 Hrs on 25th June. The safety and security of Indian nationals remain a priority for the government. To date, 818 Indian nationals have returned home from Israel as part of Operation Sindhu.”

Evacuees and IAF crew pose after safe return from Israel under Operation Sindhu. Photo: @MEAIndia/X
Evacuees briefed on arrival from Israel under Operation Sindhu. Photo: @MEAIndia/X
Indian evacuees and IAF personnel pose with officials inside IAF C-17 aircraft after arrival from Israel under Operation Sindhu.
Evacuees and IAF crew pose inside aircraft after return from Israel under Operation Sindhu. Photo: MEAIndia/X

The IAF joined in the operations with its C-17 aircraft to evacuate the Indian nationals and the citizens of friendly nations, including Nepal and Sri Lanka, from war-hit Israel and bring them back home to safety.

Earlier, the MEA had announced that the evacuation of Indian nationals from Israel under Operation Sindhu started on Monday, June 23, via Jordan, marking its first successful repatriation flight, with 161 citizens landing in New Delhi from Amman on Tuesday morning.

Followed by a second flight on Tuesday itself, the IAF brought back 286 Indian nationals, who were residing in Israel, from Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Meanwhile, a similar evacuation process continued in Iran, and so far, according to the MEA, 2858 Indian nationals have been brought back home from Tehran and other affected regions.

The Government of India launched Operation Sindhu, an evacuation mission Operation Sindhu following the hostilities between Iran and Israel.

