OpIndia insulted Supreme Court: TMC spokesperson demands action

The All India Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale has written a letter to the Attorney General of India K K Venugopal for instigating criminal proceedings against online news media OpIndia.com.

The letter said OpIndia allegedly insulted the Supreme Court in one of their articles.

On July 1 the Supreme Court chaired by Justice Surya Kant and Justice J B Pardiwala came down heavily on the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma after she applied for the transfer of all FIRs against her to New Delhi.

The bench reprimanded Nupur and stated that she was “single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country.”

TMC Leader @SaketGokhale has approached Attorney General for India seeking to initiate criminal contempt of court proceedings against @OpIndia_com for allegedly insulting the Supreme Court over its oral observations in #NupurSharma 's Case pic.twitter.com/jFeKDIyJu0 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) July 3, 2022

The letter refers to a tweet that OpIndia posted on July 1 where the media company compared the Apex Court to “Islamists.”

“Supreme Court speaks like Islamists, conducts a witch trial blaming Nupur Sharma’s ‘loose tongue’ for Hindu man’s beheading by Islamic fanatics,” the tweet said.

It is followed by an article titled “Supreme Court follows Sharia?”

Supreme Court speaks like Islamists, conducts a witch trial blaming Nupur Sharma’s ‘loose tongue’ for Hindu man’s beheading by Islamic fanaticshttps://t.co/IDDwvuGRcv — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) July 1, 2022

“The above-mentioned tweets of OpIndia and statements from the articles published by them and written by their editor Nupur J Sharma clearly scandalize and lower the authority of the Supreme Court of India in the minds of ordinary Indians and castes grave, false, and malicious aspersions on the oral observations made by the respective Division Bench of the Supreme Court of India,” said the letter.