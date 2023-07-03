Oppn ‘almost finished’ in Maharashtra, says MP CM Shivraj

MP Chief Minister further said that the development indicates that "people are in support of PM Narendra Modi".

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd July 2023 7:01 pm IST
OBC Mahasabha activists show black flags to MP CM, demand 27 per cent quota
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that the Opposition in Maharashtra “is almost finished”.

Chouhan made the remarks in wake of recent political developments in the neighbouring state. On Sunday, NCP’s Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government as Deputy Chief Minister.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister further said that the development indicates that “people are in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Poster war in poll-bound MP: CM Chouhan becomes latest target in Bhopal

“…it is clear that the Opposition is almost finished in Maharashtra,” he said, adding that “similar news might come from the other parts also”.

Chouhan further said that “those indulged in corruption, fearing of arrest, are getting united. While the others, who believe in Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, are supporting him.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd July 2023 7:01 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button