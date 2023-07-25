INDIA likely to bring no-confidence motion against govt in LS

New Delhi: Amid the continuing logjam in Parliament over the Manipur issue, the coalition of opposition parties, ‘INDIA’, is likely to bring a no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha, according to sources.

It is likely to be brought today itself, sources privy to the developments said.

Sources informed further that the decision was apparently taken during the meeting of the coalition leaders in the chamber of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament.

Kharge is the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

During the discussion, it was felt that as the government is unlikely to heed to opposition’s demand of seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response on the Manipur issue in the Lok Sabha and may now push for passage of Bills amid protests in the Lower House, this step was needed to put pressure on the government.

Ever since the monsoon session of Parliament began on July 20, there has been a continuous logjam in both Houses of Parliament as the opposition has been seeking a response from the prime minister in Parliament on the situation prevailing in Manipur.

PM Modi had condemned the violence in Manipur during his customary statement to the media on the opening day of the monsoon session outside Parliament.

However, he had clubbed certain incidents of crimes against women in the opposition-ruled states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh along with those of Manipur.

The prime minister had urged the chief ministers of all states to make efforts to curb such incidents in their states.