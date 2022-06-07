Oppn targets Andhra govt over dismal 10th state board exams results

Amaravati: The opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh have lashed out at the ruling YSRCP over the dismal results in the 10th class state board exams this year. Though 797 schools have secured 100 per cent results, not a single student from as many as 71 schools has passed the 10th SSLC board exams this year.

Held after two years, the much-awaited 10th state board exam results have come as a shocker for students. Of the 6,15,908 students appearing for the state board exams, as many as 2,01,627 candidates have been declared failed in the results announced on Monday.

The pass percentage this year is 67.26 in comparison to 94.48 and 94.88 percent in 2018 and 2019 respectively. While the 10th board exams were not conducted in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic, the state government went ahead with the exams in the face of vehement objections from several quarters including the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Though the long break from regular schooling due to the Covid outbreak is being given as the reason for the dismal results, the YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led ruling YSRCP is in a spot over the worst-ever results in the SSLC exams, since the state was bifurcated.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties have started attacking the YSRCP on various counts over the issue. Claiming that several students have attempted suicide over their failure in the exams, the TDP has accused the state government of playing with the lives of students.

TDP’s senior leader Dhulipalla Narendra said, “Several measures by the YSRCP government like reducing the number of schools, not filling up teaching vacancies to the tune of 10000, forceful introduction of English medium teaching, and hastily introducing a new exam scheme when board exams have not been held for two years, have all combined to destroy the education system in the state and spoil the future of children.”

Jana Sena Party’s (JSP) political action committee chairman Nadendla Manohar taking to social media, taunted the chief minister saying, “In 2019 tenth exams, there were only 3 schools which had nil pass percentage whereas in 2022, 40 government and aided schools have reported zero results. This is the result of showing off with apps and photographs instead of allowing teachers do their job!”