Opposition MPs boycotts Waqf Amendment Bill meeting

Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) boycotted the Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting scheduled on Monday, October 14 concerning the Waqf Amendment Bill. The opposition alleged that the panel was not functioning in accordance with rules and regulations.

Further, They have submitted a formal request to the Lok Sabha speaker, demanding the removal of the committee chairman and seeking a meeting to address their concerns.

Opposition members have claimed that a presentation on the Waqf Amendment Bill by Anwar Manippadi, the former Chairman of the Karnataka minorities commission and Karnataka minorities development corporation, was unrelated to the bill itself.

They allege that Manippadi used the opportunity to disparage the Karnataka government and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant stated, “We have boycotted because the committee is not functioning with the principles and norms… In terms of ethics and principle, they are wrong.”

Despite the boycott by the opposition, the parliamentary committee, chaired by senior BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, continued with its scheduled activities.

What is the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024?

Under the Waqf Amendment Bill, Waqf properties must be registered with the district collector’s office for evaluation. It specifies that any property identified or declared as Waqf property by the government, before or after the Act’s commencement, will not be considered waqf property.

The district collector will have the final authority to determine whether a property is a waqf or government land. Once decided, the collector will update the revenue records and report to the state government. The property will not be recognized as Waqf until the collector’s report is submitted.

Furthermore, disputes with Waqf board decisions can now be appealed to high courts. The Bill also proposes removing provisions that currently allow properties to be considered Waqf based on oral declarations or disputes, which were previously acceptable under Islamic law until formal documentation (waqfnama) was established. Without a valid waqfnama, a property will be deemed suspect or disputed and cannot be used until the district collector makes a final decision.

Also Read India will revert to 1980s: Owaisi to PM Modi on Waqf Amendment Bill

What is Waqf property?

A Waqf property is a moveable or immovable asset dedicated to God for charitable purposes through a deed or instrument. This practice predates formal documentation, so properties used for a long time can also be recognised as Waqf properties.

Waqf properties can serve either public charitable purposes or be held privately to benefit an individual’s descendants. They are non-transferable and held perpetually in the name of God. The income from Waqf properties typically supports educational institutions, graveyards, mosques, and shelter homes, benefiting many Muslims.