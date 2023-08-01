Opposition MPs move notices in Rajya Sabha to discuss Manipur violence

New Delhi: Opposition MPs on Tuesday moved notices in the Rajya Sabha seeking a discussion on the Manipur violence.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha gave suspension of business notice in the Upper House over the situation in the northeastern state.

The RJD parliamentarian, through his notice, demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a statement on the floor of the House on the issue.

He said after the Prime Minister’s statement, there should a detailed and comprehensive discussion on this issue.

Seeking a discussion in Rajya Sabha on Manipur, the AAP MP in his notice wrote: “The violence in Manipur which has resulted loss of precious lives, due to ‘failure and incompetence’ of Central and State government.”

The Opposition, which is being spearheaded by the Congress, has been blaming Chief Minister N Biren Singh for the current crisis in Manipur and demanded his dismissal.

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore also gave adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking discussion on safety of train passengers, referring to Monday’s incident where a disturbed Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable allegedly shot dead his immediate in-charge and three other passengers onboard Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express.

Congress MP Manish Tewari also moved a notice in the Lower House, demanding discussion on the border situation with China.

In his notice, Tewari wrote: “I urge the government to inform the House on the situation at the border with China, attempts made by it to mediate and settle the border dispute, and the policies introduced to preserve and protect India’s integrity against possible Chinese aggressions.”