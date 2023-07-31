Opposition MPs move notices in RS seeking discussion on Manipur

Jha, who was also part of the Opposition MPs delegation that visited Manipur, said on Monday, "The situation is dangerous and painful.

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 31st July 2023 11:47 am IST
Rajya Sabha (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Opposition MPs on Monday moved notices in the Rajya Sabha seeking a discussion on the Manipur violence.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha gave suspension of business notices in the Upper House over the situation in the Northeastern state.

Jha, through his notice, demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement on the floor of the House regarding the Manipur issue, followed by a detailed and comprehensive discussion on the same.

Jha, who was also part of the Opposition MPs delegation that visited Manipur, said on Monday, “The situation is dangerous and painful. We demand relations to be restored (between both the communities).”

Seeking discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Manipur, the AAP MP in his notice wrote, “The violence in Manipur has resulted in loss of precious lives in Manipur due to the failure and incompetence of central and state governments.”

The Congress and other Opposition parties have been blaming Chief Minister N. Biren Singh for the current crisis in the Northeastern state and demand his dismissal.

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in relief camps.

