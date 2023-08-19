Opt for eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols: Telangana govt

He also urged people not to immerse non-degradable material in clean water bodies.

Opt for eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols: Telangana environment min
Hyderabad: State environment minister A Indrakaran Reddy appealed to the citizens to opt for eco-friendly clay idols of Ganesh for the upcoming festival.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi festivities will begin on September 19, while the Pollution Control Board (PCB) will undertake a campaign on the subject in educational institutes.

Speaking after launching a poster of clay idols at the PCB office, the minister stressed the importance of immersing the idols in retention tanks.

“Using clay for making Ganesha idols is an annual festival support activity. The clay goes back to the lake from where it is desilted,” explained the minister.

“Let us use clay from the retention tanks and make idols and immerse them back in the retention tanks,” the minister added.

He also urged people not to immerse non-degradable material in clean water bodies and compost the flowers and other herbs used in the festivities.

