Order against state binds all its departments: Telangana HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has held that a court order passed against the state government binds every one of its departments, agencies and officers, even those that were not named as parties in the original case, ruling that the state is a single legal entity and cannot use one department after another to reopen questions already decided against it.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka observed that allowing different departments to successively reopen settled issues would reduce court orders to a “dead letter” and strike at the root of the rule of law.

“The state is one juristic entity. Its departments, instrumentalities, agencies and officers are its limbs, and none of them enjoys a juridical existence apart from the state when it comes to obedience of judicial orders passed against the state,” the court said, warning that any other approach would let the state nullify every adverse ruling by simply deploying, one after another, a department not named in the earlier case, each raising afresh the very argument already rejected.

Long-running land dispute

The ruling came in a petition filed by NVN Constructions Pvt Ltd over 13.17 acre of land in Kukatpally in Hyderabad. The company approached the High Court after officials allegedly sought once again to treat part of its land as containing a water body, despite earlier court orders holding that no water body, shikam (low-lying land) or tank existed there, and after facing a fresh threat of having its electricity supply cut.

The land originally belonged to the late Intivenka Balaiah and passed to his sons. After it was declared surplus under the Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act, 1976, the company paid over Rs 9.27 crore to the government, and the land was exempted and regularised under a 2008 government order, with a registered sale deed executed in the company’s favour in 2021.

In February 2022, the High Court set aside a one-sided survey that sought to treat the land as overlapping with Khanamet village, holding that it fell within specified survey numbers of Kukatpally village, and restrained authorities from disturbing the company’s possession. The Irrigation Department issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) in July 2022, the Revenue Department followed in April 2023 and building permission was granted in December that year.

When a third party later petitioned the court claiming a water body existed on part of the land, the High Court dismissed that plea in May 2025 with exemplary costs, after a joint inspection report and the state’s own affidavits confirmed there was no water body, shikam or tank on the site.

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Demolition, contempt and a fresh challenge

Despite those orders, the company alleged that the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and Revenue officials entered the property on May 25 and 26, 2026, demolished its compound fencing, security rooms and entry gate and cut off electricity.

The company filed contempt proceedings, and in May 2026 the High Court found a strong prima facie case of wilful disobedience, directing that the land be restored to its pre-demolition condition and restraining authorities from interfering pending the contempt case.

In the present proceedings, the company alleged that authorities were once again relying on topographic sheets and satellite imagery to claim that a water body called “Edula Kunta” formed part of its land. The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) told the court that proceedings concerning Edulakunta Lake were pending before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), with an NGT-appointed committee having inspected the area on July 7, though it maintained it had not interfered with the land or asked the power utility to disconnect supply.

The State Level Environmental Impact Assessment Authority, meanwhile, said it had sought revalidation of the 2022 Irrigation Department NOC because a mapping file suggested a stream passed through the site and the earlier NOC was old and signed by only one official.

State can’t approbate and reprobate: HC

Holding that all these authorities were bound by the earlier orders, the High Court said the state could not achieve indirectly what it was barred from doing directly. It also invoked the principle of judicial estoppel, which prevents a party from taking a position contrary to one it successfully argued earlier, noting that state officials had themselves conducted a joint inspection and filed sworn affidavits admitting there was no water body on the land.

Having secured dismissal of the earlier case on the strength of its own reports and admissions, the state could not now “approbate and reprobate,” or blow hot and cold, by taking the opposite position through another department.

On the NGT proceedings, the court, relying on a Supreme Court ruling, observed that the tribunal is a statutory body subordinate to the High Court within its territorial jurisdiction, and held that once an issue has been conclusively decided by the High Court, the NGT cannot re-decide it or sit in judgment over those findings at the instance of a different applicant.

It requested the NGT to give due weight to the High Court’s findings while deciding the pending matter.

Satellite imagery can’t override land records

On the substance of the dispute, the court reiterated that the company’s land did not overlap with Khanamet village and that no water body, shikam or tank, including the alleged Edula Kunta, existed on it. It held that satellite imagery, mapping files and similar material could not be used to reopen the question, since such imagery merely captures how land looked on a particular date and cannot determine survey boundaries, survey numbers or the legal classification of land. The court had earlier held that entries in the village map prevail over those in a topographic sheet.

The court also rejected the demand for a fresh or revalidated NOC, noting that the Irrigation Department’s 2022 certificate carried no expiry date. “A valid administrative act, lawfully completed, is not undone by the mere efflux of time,” it observed, adding that no legal provision requiring revalidation had been pointed out to it.

Allowing the petition, the court directed the environmental authority to process the company’s clearance application, if pursued, without insisting on a fresh or revalidated NOC, and to treat the existing Irrigation and Revenue Department certificates as valid.

It recorded the power distribution company’s undertaking that it would not cut electricity to the land and directed it to strictly abide by that, and similarly held the Pollution Control Board to its statement that it would not interfere with the land except in accordance with law and the court’s binding orders.