Order HYDRA to remove businesses in Hussain Sagar buffer zone: Legislators to CM

Hyderabad: Congress MLA Lakshman Kumar and MLC Jeevan Reddy on Monday, August 26, wrote to chief minister A Revanth Reddy, urging him to order the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) to take down constructions by business entities that the Telangana government previously permitted within the buffer zone of Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad.

They highlighted that late Khairatabad MLA P Janardhan Reddy had previously campaigned on this issue and stressed the need for immediate action to dismantle these structures.

The letter pointed out that illegal constructions within water resource areas have caused distress among farmers and fishermen who depend on these resources.

The lawmakers called for an expansion of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) jurisdiction to the state level to address this issue comprehensively.

They urged collectors across the state to take action against illegal constructions in buffer zones surrounding all water bodies, including lakes and ponds.

HYDRA reclaims 43.94 acres of encroached land

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring Agency (HYDRA) has reclaimed 43.94 acres of encroached land within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits in just three months since its inception.

HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath has submitted a detailed report to the Telangana state government, which reveals that HYDRA’s enforcement teams have demolished 18 properties within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits.

Congress MLA Danam Nagender was reportedly involved in supporting the demolition of a compound wall to facilitate further encroachment.

Furthermore, AIMIM MLA Mohmad Mubeen from Bahadurpura had his illegal five-story building taken down, while AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmat Beig faced the demolition of his ground-plus-two-floor building.

The demolitions took place at several locations, including Lotus Pond, Mansoorabad, Banjara Hills, BJR Nagar, Gajularamaram, and Ameerpet. HYDRAA’s enforcement campaign began with its first raid on June 27 at Plot No. 30 in the Film Nagar Cooperative Society (Lotus Pond), marking the start of their aggressive action against illegal structures.