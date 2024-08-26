Hyderabad: GHMC officials conduct demolition drive at Raidurg

Hyderabad: The Enforcement teams from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Revenue departments have initiated a demolition drive on Monday, August 26, to raze down unauthorized structures built on government lands in survey numbers 2, 3, 4 and 5 in the Raidurg area of Hyderabad.

The demolition drive, which is being carried out amid tight security from the police, has sparked outrage among the affected residents who claim that no prior notice was given before the action.

Residents are actively protesting and preventing the demolition teams from carrying out their work.

The GHMC has formed special task forces at the zonal level to identify and take action against unauthorized constructions across the city. As per official data, close to 500 illegal structures have been demolished in the last three months alone.

HYDRA reclaims 43.94 acres of encroached land

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring Agency (HYDRA) has reclaimed 43.94 acres of encroached land within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits in just three months since its inception.

HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath has submitted a detailed report to the Telangana state government, which reveals that HYDRA’s enforcement teams have demolished 18 properties within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits.

The list of demolished properties includes those associated with several political figures and business leaders. Among those are Pallam Anand, the brother of Congress leader Pallam Raju, whose alleged illegal structure in the ORO Sports Complex was demolished.

G.V. Bhasker Rao, owner of Kaveri Seeds and a former TTD member, faced the removal of his unauthorized construction. BJP leader Sunil Reddy, a former MLA candidate from Manthani constituency, also saw his alleged illegal building razed.

Additionally, Anupama, wife of Pro Kabaddi team co-owner Srinivas, had their encroaching structure demolished. Local BRS leader Ratnakaram Sai Raju was found to have illegally erected a temporary shed on Chintal Lake.

Congress MLA Danam Nagender was reportedly involved in supporting the demolition of a compound wall to facilitate further encroachment.

Furthermore, AIMIM MLA Mohmad Mubeen from Bahadurpura had his illegal five-story building taken down, while AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmat Beig faced the demolition of his ground-plus-two-floor building.

The demolitions took place at several locations, including Lotus Pond, Mansoorabad, Banjara Hills, BJR Nagar, Gajularamaram, and Ameerpet. HYDRAA’s enforcement campaign began with its first raid on June 27 at Plot No. 30 in the Film Nagar Cooperative Society (Lotus Pond), marking the start of their aggressive action against illegal structures.