Organizers flee with money abandoning 28 couples at mass wedding in Gujarat

A mass wedding function turned into a disaster after 28 couples were left stranded as their wedding organizers vanished without a trace. The incident has come to light from Rajkot city of Gujarat where couples paid Rs 30,000 each for wedding arrangements but were left majorly disappointed after they reached the venue in Rail Nagar on Saturday, February 22.

The couples reached the venue as early as 5-6 am only to find the place deserted with no people or arrangements in sight. After waiting for several hours the realisation of being scammed dawned on them leading to chaos and panic. Finally, the police were called to the scene but by the time they arrived, most of the people had already left.

However, the police managed to solemnise the weddings of six couples and food was arranged by a local NGO to alleviate the stress of the distraught families. Speaking to The Indian Express, ACP Radhika Bharai added, “Several men and women hoping to get married at the ceremony told us that their parents had to take loans to purchase their wedding dresses and jewellery. Also, many of the potential brides and grooms were orphans and their weddings were being funded by relatives, which made them feel worse when such a situation arose on their big day.”

A case has been registered against six people for cheating and fraud at the Pradyuman Nagar police station. The accused have been identified as Deepak Hirani, Dilip Gohil, Manish Vitthalpara, Dilip Varsanda and Hardik Shishangiya. The main accused in the case, Chandresh Chhatrola along with two others remains absconding while three of the accused, Hirani, Gohel, and Vitthalpara were arrested by evening on the same day.