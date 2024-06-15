Orry agrees to marry Urfi Javed, video becomes talk of town

Mumbai: The internet is abuzz with the latest viral video featuring the ever-controversial Urfi Javed and social media star Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry. In a spontaneous display of affection, Urfi Javed planted a kiss on Orry’s cheek, leading to a playful exchange that has fans and followers talking.

The incident took place when the paparazzi captured the duo’s light-hearted moment during their outing in Mumbai last night. As Urfi Javed kissed Orry, he was asked by the paparazzi if he would consider marrying the fashion icon. Orry’s response was as candid as it was endearing: “Kyun nahi, kaun nahi karega.”

Watch the video here:

Well, Urfi Javed and Orry know how to be in the spotlight and keep their audience engaged.

Urfi Javed, known for her bold fashion statements and stint in Bigg Boss OTT, has been a constant subject of media attention due to her bold and unusual fashion choices. Her recent appearances at high-profile parties, including one where she was seen with Bollywood star kids Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan, have only heightened her visibility in the public eye.

Orry, on the other hand, has carved a niche for himself as a social media sensation, often seen mingling with celebrities and making headlines for his flamboyant lifestyle. His bond with Urfi Javed has added another layer to his intriguing persona.