Oscar 2025 official nomination list out

Mumbai: The wait is finally over! The nominations for Oscars 2025 have finally been revealed. Check out the complete list.
Actor in a Leading Role:
- Adrien Brody for “The Brutalist”
- Timothée Chalamet for “A Complete Unknown”
- Colman Domingo for “Sing Sing”
- Ralph Fiennes for “Concave”
- Sebastian Stan for “The Apprentice”
Actress in a Leading Role:
- Cynthia Erivo for “Wicked”
- Karla Sofía Gascón for “Emilia Pérez”
- Mikey Madison for “Anora”
- Demi Moore for “The Substance”
- Fernanda Torres for “I’m Still Here”
Best Picture:
- “Anora”
- “The Brutalist”
- “The Complete Unknown”
- “Concave”
- “Dune: Part two”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “I’m Still Here”
- “Nickel Boys”
- “The Substance”
- “Wicked”
Directing:
- Sean Baker for “Anora”
- Brady Corbet for “The Brutalist”
- James Mangold for “The Complete Unknow”
- Jacques Audiard for “Emilia Pérez”
- Coralie Fargeat for “The Substance”
Animated Feature Film:
- “Flow”
- “Inside Out 2”
- “Memoir of a Snail”
- “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”
- “The Wild Robot”
International Feature Film:
- “I’m Still Here”
- “The Girl With The Needle”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”
- “Flow”
Documentary Short Film:
- “Death by Numbers”
- “I Am Ready, Warden”
- “Incident”
- “Instruments Of A Beating Heart”
- “The Only Girl in the Orchestra”
Documentary Feature:
- “Black Box Diaries”
- “No other Land”
- “Porcelain War”
- “Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”
- “Sugarcane”
This year’s Original Song :
- “EL MAL”
- “The Journey”
- “Like A Bird”
- “MI Camino”
- “Never Too Late”
Actress in a Supporting Role:
- Monica Barbaro for “A Complete Unknown”
- Ariana Grande for “Wicked”
- Felicity Jones for “The Brutalist”
- Isabella Rossellini for “Conclave”
- Zoe Saldana for “Emilia Pérez”
Original Screenplay:
- “Anora”
- “The Brutalist”
- “A Real Pain”
- “September 5”
- “The Substance”
Adapted Screenplay:
- “A Complete Unknown”
- “Conclave”
- “Emilia Pérez”
- “Nickel Boys”
- “Sing Sing”
Animated Short Film:
- “Beautiful Men”
- “In the Shadow of the Cypress”
- “Magic Candies”
- “Wander to Wonder”
- “Yuck!”
Live Action Short Film:
- “A Lien”
- “Anuja”
- “I’m Not A Robot”
- “The Last Ranger”
- “The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”
The 97th Annual Academy Awards are slated to air live on 2nd March 2025.