Oscar 2025 official nomination list out

The 97th Annual Academy Awards are slated to air live on 2nd March 2025

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 24th January 2025 12:32 pm IST
Mumbai: The wait is finally over! The nominations for Oscars 2025 have finally been revealed. Check out the complete list.

Actor in a Leading Role:

  • Adrien Brody for “The Brutalist”
  • Timothée Chalamet for “A Complete Unknown”
  • Colman Domingo for “Sing Sing”
  • Ralph Fiennes for “Concave”
  • Sebastian Stan for “The Apprentice”

Actress in a Leading Role:

  • Cynthia Erivo for “Wicked”
  • Karla Sofía Gascón for “Emilia Pérez”
  • Mikey Madison for “Anora”
  • Demi Moore for “The Substance”
  • Fernanda Torres for “I’m Still Here”

Best Picture:

  • “Anora”
  • “The Brutalist”
  • “The Complete Unknown”
  • “Concave”
  • “Dune: Part two”
  • “Emilia Pérez”
  • “I’m Still Here”
  • “Nickel Boys”
  • “The Substance”
  • “Wicked”

Directing:

  • Sean Baker for “Anora”
  • Brady Corbet for “The Brutalist”
  • James Mangold for “The Complete Unknow”
  • Jacques Audiard for “Emilia Pérez”
  • Coralie Fargeat for “The Substance”

Animated Feature Film:

  • “Flow”
  • “Inside Out 2”
  • “Memoir of a Snail”
  • “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”
  • “The Wild Robot”

International Feature Film:

  • “I’m Still Here”
  • “The Girl With The Needle”
  • “Emilia Pérez”
  • “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”
  • “Flow”

Documentary Short Film:

  • “Death by Numbers”
  • “I Am Ready, Warden”
  • “Incident”
  • “Instruments Of A Beating Heart”
  • “The Only Girl in the Orchestra”

Documentary Feature:

  • “Black Box Diaries”
  • “No other Land”
  • “Porcelain War”
  • “Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”
  • “Sugarcane”

This year’s Original Song :

  • “EL MAL”
  • “The Journey”
  • “Like A Bird”
  • “MI Camino”
  • “Never Too Late”

Actress in a Supporting Role:

  • Monica Barbaro for “A Complete Unknown”
  • Ariana Grande for “Wicked”
  • Felicity Jones for “The Brutalist”
  • Isabella Rossellini for “Conclave”
  • Zoe Saldana for “Emilia Pérez”

Original Screenplay:

  • “Anora”
  • “The Brutalist”
  • “A Real Pain”
  • “September 5”
  • “The Substance”

Adapted Screenplay:

  • “A Complete Unknown”
  • “Conclave”
  • “Emilia Pérez”
  • “Nickel Boys”
  • “Sing Sing”

Animated Short Film:

  • “Beautiful Men”
  • “In the Shadow of the Cypress”
  • “Magic Candies”
  • “Wander to Wonder”
  • “Yuck!”

Live Action Short Film:

  • “A Lien”
  • “Anuja”
  • “I’m Not A Robot”
  • “The Last Ranger”
  • “The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”

The 97th Annual Academy Awards are slated to air live on 2nd March 2025.

