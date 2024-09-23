Oscars 2025: How much was the budget of Laapataa Ladies?

Mumbai: Kiran Rao’s Bollywood film Laapataa Ladies is celebrating a significant milestone as it has been chosen as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2025. Directed by Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, the film tells the whimsical story of two newlywed brides who accidentally swap places during a train journey to their husbands’ homes.

The movie features talented newcomers Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Srivastava, and Nitanshi Goel in lead roles.

Since the announcement, Laapataa Ladies has been trending online, with fans who have seen the film expressing their excitement over its Oscar selection. Those who haven’t yet watched it are eagerly looking for ways to catch it on OTT platforms.

Laapataa Ladies Budget

What’s even more surprising is the film’s modest budget. Laapataa Ladies was reportedly made with only Rs 4-5 crore, yet it has grossed approximately Rs 27 crore worldwide. This film was competing against high-budget films like Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion, Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD, and others, all produced with budgets exceeding Rs 100 crore.

The film’s journey to the Oscars emphasizes that a compelling narrative often resonates more with audiences than extravagant budgets or excessive special effects. Laapata Ladies showcases how a good story, simple yet appealing, can capture hearts regardless of financial constraints.

Additionally, the film made waves at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where it was screened on September 8, 2023, and it had its theatrical release on March 1, 2024. Critics and audiences alike have praised Laapata Ladies for its engaging story, well-crafted screenplay, and strong performances from the cast.

With its Oscar nomination, Laapata Ladies is proving that great storytelling knows no budget limits, and it is now racing toward a potential Oscar win.