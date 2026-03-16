Oscars 2026: Complete list of winners across all categories

The star-studded ceremony saw filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson dominate the night as his film One Battle After Another swept the awards with six wins

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th March 2026 11:39 am IST
Three Oscar winners at the 2026 ceremony holding their awards on stage.
Oscars 2026 winners (Image Source: X)

Los Angeles: The 98th Academy Awards were held in grand style at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, March 16, celebrating the best in global cinema. The star-studded ceremony saw filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson dominate the night as his film One Battle After Another swept the awards with six wins.

Close behind was Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which secured four trophies during the evening. Among the top acting honours, Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for Hamnet, while Michael B. Jordan clinched Best Actor for his role in Sinners.

India’s presence at the Oscars 2026

Although India did not have a strong contender this year especially after director Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound (2025) failed to make it to the final five in the Best International Feature Film category, the country still had representation at the ceremony.

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Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared as one of the presenters at the awards. Meanwhile, Indian-American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir received two nominations: Best Documentary Feature Film for The Perfect Neighbor and Best Documentary Short Film for The Devil Is Busy. However, both films missed out on winning in their respective categories.

Below is the full list of nominees and winners from the Oscars 2026.

Oscars 2026 Winners List 2026

Best picture

WINNER: One Battle After Another

MS Admissions 2026-27
  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • F1
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams

Best actress

WINNER: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

  • Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
  • Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
  • Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best actor

WINNER: Michael B Jordan – Sinners

  • Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
  • Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best supporting actress

WINNER: Amy Madigan – Weapons

  • Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
  • Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
  • Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best supporting actor

WINNER: Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

  • Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
  • Delroy Lindo – Sinners
  • Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best director

WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

  • Ryan Coogler – Sinners
  • Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
  • Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
  • Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Best animated feature

WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters

  • Arco
  • Elio
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2

Best international feature

WINNER: Sentimental Value

  • It Was Just an Accident
  • Sirât
  • The Secret Agent
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best documentary feature

WINNER: Mr Nobody Against Putin

  • Come See Me in the Good Light
  • Cutting Through the Rocks
  • The Alabama Solution
  • The Perfect Neighbor

Best original screenplay

WINNER: Sinners – Ryan Coogler

  • Blue Moon – Robert Kaplow
  • It Was Just an Accident – Jafar Panahi
  • Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
  • Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

Best adapted screenplay

WINNER: One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

  • Bugonia – Will Tracy
  • Frankenstein – Guillermo del Toro
  • Hamnet – Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell
  • Train Dreams – Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best original song

WINNER: Golden – KPop Demon Hunters

  • Dear Me – Diane Warren: Relentless
  • I Lied to You – Sinners
  • Sweet Dreams of Joy – Viva Verdi!
  • Train Dreams – Train Dreams

Best original score

WINNER: Sinners – Ludwig Goransson

  • Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix
  • Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat
  • Hamnet – Max Richter
  • One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood

Best cinematography

WINNER: Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw

  • Frankenstein – Dan Laustsen
  • Marty Supreme – Darius Khondji
  • One Battle After Another – Michael Bauman
  • Train Dreams – Adolpho Veloso

Best film editing

WINNER: One Battle After Another – Andy Jurgensen

  • F1 – Stephen Mirrione
  • Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
  • Sentimental Value – Olivier Bugge Coutté
  • Sinners – Michael P Shawver

Best sound

WINNER: F1

  • Frankenstein
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Sirât

Best visual effects

WINNER: Avatar: Fire and Ash

  • F1
  • Jurassic World Rebirth
  • Sinners
  • The Lost Bus

Best production design

WINNER: Frankenstein – Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau

  • Hamnet – Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton
  • Marty Supreme – Jack Fisk and Adam Willis
  • One Battle After Another – Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino
  • Sinners – Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne

Best casting

WINNER: One Battle After Another – Cassandra Kulukundis

  • Hamnet – Nina Gold
  • Marty Supreme – Jennifer Venditti
  • Sinners – Francine Maisler
  • The Secret Agent – Gabriel Domingues

Best make-up and hairstyling

WINNER: Frankenstein – Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey

  • Kokuho
  • Sinners
  • The Smashing Machine
  • The Ugly Stepsister

Best costume design

WINNER: Frankenstein – Kate Hawley

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners

Best animated short

WINNER: The Girl Who Cried Pearls

  • Butterfly
  • Forevergreen
  • Retirement Plan
  • The Three Sisters

Best live action short

WINNER (TIED): The Singers
WINNER (TIED): Two People Exchanging Saliva

  • A Friend of Dorothy
  • Butcher’s Stain
  • Jane Austen’s Period Drama

Best documentary short

WINNER: All the Empty Rooms

  • Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
  • Children No More: Were and Are Gone
  • The Devil Is Busy
  • Perfectly a Strangeness

Streaming and broadcast details

The ceremony began at 4:30 am IST on Monday, March 16 and was streamed live on the JioHotstar platform. The awards were also broadcast on television on Star Movies, Star Movies Select, and Colors Infinity. Security was heightened around the venue to ensure the smooth conduct of the high-profile event.

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Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th March 2026 11:39 am IST

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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