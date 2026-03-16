Los Angeles: The 98th Academy Awards were held in grand style at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, March 16, celebrating the best in global cinema. The star-studded ceremony saw filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson dominate the night as his film One Battle After Another swept the awards with six wins.

Close behind was Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which secured four trophies during the evening. Among the top acting honours, Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for Hamnet, while Michael B. Jordan clinched Best Actor for his role in Sinners.

India’s presence at the Oscars 2026

Although India did not have a strong contender this year especially after director Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound (2025) failed to make it to the final five in the Best International Feature Film category, the country still had representation at the ceremony.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared as one of the presenters at the awards. Meanwhile, Indian-American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir received two nominations: Best Documentary Feature Film for The Perfect Neighbor and Best Documentary Short Film for The Devil Is Busy. However, both films missed out on winning in their respective categories.

Below is the full list of nominees and winners from the Oscars 2026.

Oscars 2026 Winners List 2026

Best picture

WINNER: One Battle After Another

Bugonia

Frankenstein

F1

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best actress

WINNER: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best actor

WINNER: Michael B Jordan – Sinners

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best supporting actress

WINNER: Amy Madigan – Weapons

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best supporting actor

WINNER: Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo – Sinners

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best director

WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Best animated feature

WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters

Arco

Elio

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best international feature

WINNER: Sentimental Value

It Was Just an Accident

Sirât

The Secret Agent

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best documentary feature

WINNER: Mr Nobody Against Putin

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through the Rocks

The Alabama Solution

The Perfect Neighbor

Best original screenplay

WINNER: Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Blue Moon – Robert Kaplow

It Was Just an Accident – Jafar Panahi

Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

Best adapted screenplay

WINNER: One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

Bugonia – Will Tracy

Frankenstein – Guillermo del Toro

Hamnet – Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell

Train Dreams – Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best original song

WINNER: Golden – KPop Demon Hunters

Dear Me – Diane Warren: Relentless

I Lied to You – Sinners

Sweet Dreams of Joy – Viva Verdi!

Train Dreams – Train Dreams

Best original score

WINNER: Sinners – Ludwig Goransson

Bugonia – Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein – Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet – Max Richter

One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood

Best cinematography

WINNER: Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Frankenstein – Dan Laustsen

Marty Supreme – Darius Khondji

One Battle After Another – Michael Bauman

Train Dreams – Adolpho Veloso

Best film editing

WINNER: One Battle After Another – Andy Jurgensen

F1 – Stephen Mirrione

Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value – Olivier Bugge Coutté

Sinners – Michael P Shawver

Best sound

WINNER: F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirât

Best visual effects

WINNER: Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

Sinners

The Lost Bus

Best production design

WINNER: Frankenstein – Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau

Hamnet – Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton

Marty Supreme – Jack Fisk and Adam Willis

One Battle After Another – Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino

Sinners – Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne

Best casting

WINNER: One Battle After Another – Cassandra Kulukundis

Hamnet – Nina Gold

Marty Supreme – Jennifer Venditti

Sinners – Francine Maisler

The Secret Agent – Gabriel Domingues

Best make-up and hairstyling

WINNER: Frankenstein – Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Best costume design

WINNER: Frankenstein – Kate Hawley

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Best animated short

WINNER: The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Butterfly

Forevergreen

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Best live action short

WINNER (TIED): The Singers

WINNER (TIED): Two People Exchanging Saliva

A Friend of Dorothy

Butcher’s Stain

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

Best documentary short

WINNER: All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Were and Are Gone

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Streaming and broadcast details

The ceremony began at 4:30 am IST on Monday, March 16 and was streamed live on the JioHotstar platform. The awards were also broadcast on television on Star Movies, Star Movies Select, and Colors Infinity. Security was heightened around the venue to ensure the smooth conduct of the high-profile event.