Oscars 2026: Viral photo exposes trash-filled auditorium after event

Los Angeles: The 98th Academy Awards took place on March 15 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, bringing together some of the biggest names in Hollywood for one of the most glamorous nights in the film industry. The star-studded ceremony celebrated the best films and performances of the year, with filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals gathering to honour cinematic achievements.

However, once the glamorous ceremony ended, a viral image on social media revealed a very different side of the night.

Viral photo reveals messy aftermath

An image shared on X by US journalist Matt Neglia, from the portal Next Best Picture, showed the inside of the Dolby Theatre after the ceremony had ended. The photograph captured an empty auditorium with trash scattered across seats and aisles, including bottles, popcorn buckets, food packets, and cardboard boxes.

The picture quickly went viral, drawing attention to the messy state of the venue after one of Hollywood’s biggest events.

Neglia jokingly remarked that the theatre should have been “all clean,” but the image sparked a wave of reactions online.

Social media reactions

Many social media users criticised the behaviour of guests who attended the event. Several people questioned why attendees did not dispose of their trash properly instead of leaving it behind.

Some users also highlighted the irony that many Hollywood stars actively promote environmental protection while the venue was left filled with waste after the ceremony.

Taking a humorous dig at the night’s biggest winner, one user joked, “It’s One Bottle After Another.”

While the Oscars are known for their glamour and celebration of cinema, the viral image offered a rare glimpse into what the venue looked like once the cameras stopped rolling.

Meanwhile, the biggest winner of the night was One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. The film dominated the ceremony by winning six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Casting, Best Editing, and Best Supporting Actor for Sean Penn. With this victory, Sean Penn secured his third Academy Award, becoming one of the most celebrated actors in Oscar history.