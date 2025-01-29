Hyderabad’s Osmania Hospital plans redesigned ahead of foundation ceremony 

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 29th January 2025 12:48 pm IST
Hyderabad: Ahead of the foundation stone ceremony for the new Osmania General Hospital on January 31, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha reviewed the redesigned plans on Tuesday.

The ceremony will take place at the Goshamahal Police Academy grounds, where Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone.

The Minister assessed preparations for the event and directed officials to ensure smooth arrangements. He stressed that the new hospital should uphold the historical significance of Osmania Hospital and meet top-quality standards.

Earlier, on January 25, the Chief Minister reviewed the hospital’s design and suggested key changes, which architects incorporated. The revised designs were presented to the Minister through a PowerPoint presentation.

The new Osmania General Hospital will provide advanced super-specialty medical services with modern facilities for patients, doctors, medical students, and staff.

