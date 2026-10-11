Osmania Medical College junior doctors to start strike from Oct 12

Hyderabad: The Osmania Medical College Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) will go on strike from Monday, October 12, at the Osmania General Hospital over issues including postgraduate training, hospital infrastructure and working conditions.

The protest will begin at 8.30 am at the OGH main gate. The association has asked interns, undergraduate students, postgraduate residents, senior residents, and representatives from all departments to join the protest.

As per the notice issued on October 10, JUDA said that many issues related to clinical training, departmental functioning and patient care remained unresolved despite repeated representations to the authorities.

The association has asked for the suspension of elective Outpatient Department services along with elective Operation Theatre services. However, emergency services and essential patient care will continue uninterrupted, the notice said.

The protest, JUDA said, was aimed at securing a better learning environment for residents, improving clinical training facilities and addressing infrastructure deficiencies required for patient care.