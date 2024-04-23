Osmania University to trademark its Arts College building

The historic building, the face of revolution in Hyderabad, the Osmania University Arts College building will soon become a trademark structure. If approved OU’s Arts College will feature alongside other iconic structures in the world including the Empire State Building in New York, the Opera House in Australia and the Taj Mahal Hotel and Bombay Stock Exchange in India.

The building’s trademark may only be used by Osmania University to promote its products and services, should it be granted, reported The Hindu.

The university has reportedly decided to trademark the building to ensure that private institutions, that are unrelated to Osmania University, do not misuse the structure for their benefit.

The university has applied for a trademark for the OU Arts College’s exterior following a third party will not be able to make use of the image of the Osmania University’s Arts College for service marketing or branding on T-shirts, lockets, or souvenirs, without first obtaining permission. The use of the university’s iconic structure, without permission will draw royalty.

The Osmania University Arts College was built between 1934 and 1939. Osman Ali Khan, the erstwhile Hyderabad state’s last Nizam, issued an order in 1917 to set up OU. The university initially functioned out of rented buildings near Abids.

After Osmania University came into existence, the state government of erstwhile Hyderabad sent a team of experts abroad to study and look for a model. It included the architect Zain Yar Jung. They eventually brought back Monsieur Jasper, a Belgian architect.

Jasper prepared detailed plans and after he left, the design was executed – the result was the beautiful Osmania University Arts College building being designed in Indo-sarcenic architecture.

The pink granite building of the Osmania University Arts College is supposed to represent a blend of the Ajanta and Ellora caves designs. It is also a contemporary of other structures like Osmania Hospital, High Court, Unani Hospital, etc., built around the same period when Hyderabad was modernised.