OTS ending today: GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose has urged people to take advantage of the one-time settlement (OTS) service as property tax payment ends on Sunday. Commissioner Ronald Rose stated that individuals can avail a 90 percent interest waiver by paying their property tax today.

The commissioner mentioned that on Saturday, the BSNL company settled dues amounting to 13 crore, 01 lakh, and 15 thousand 464 rupees related to their 140 properties online. He emphasized that with only one day left to avail of the OTS facility, individuals should promptly clear their dues through the My GHMC App, at the Citizen Service Center in the Circle Office, at their Seva Center, or at the Bill Collector’s office to receive a 90 percent discount.

He further added that immediate payment of dues would contribute to the city’s development.