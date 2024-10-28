OTT series ‘Mirzapur’ expands into a film, marks return of series favourite Munna Bhaiyya

Mumbai: The OTT series ‘Mirzapur’ is expanding into a universe with a ‘Mirzapur’ film with a fresh storyline on the horizon, and there’s a reason for the fans to rejoice, it marks the return of Munna Bhaiyya (played by Divyenndu).

The makers on Monday announced the ‘Mirzapur’ movie. Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film is scheduled for a release in 2026, and features the iconic characters of Mirzapur, Kaleen Bhaiya (played by Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (played Ali Fazal) and Munna Tripathi (played by Divyenndu) along with Abhishek Banerjee who plays the role of the Compounder in the series along with other actors.

Talking about expanding the ‘Mirzapur’ universe into a film, producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment said, “It is a landmark milestone for us to bring the quintessential Mirzapur experience to our audiences, yet again, but this time on the big screen. Over the course of three successful seasons, this acclaimed franchise has struck all the right chords with fans through its powerful storytelling and memorable characters – from the likes of Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Bhaiya, and Munna Bhaiya, to name a few”.

They further mentioned, “We believe that adapting such a treasured series into a film will undoubtedly make for an even more engrossing watch, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in the world of Mirzapur like never before. We are stoked to collaborate with Prime Video, once again, and look forward to delivering a grand cinematic experience, which will truly live up to the expectations of our dedicated fanbase”.

The film is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment.

Manish Menghani, director – Content Licensing, Prime Video India, shared, “With its nuanced characters, unforgettable dialogues, and riveting storyline, ‘Mirzapur’ has established itself as one of the most-loved franchises among audiences of today’s era. We take pride in crafting tailored content that reflects the diverse tastes of our viewers and are committed to backing local stories that resonate deeply and engage on a personal level, allowing them to connect with narratives that are both authentic and immersive”.

“As ‘Mirzapur’ continues to garner widespread acclaim, we are ecstatic to expand this franchise into theatres, offering fans a thrilling cinematic experience. In collaboration with our long-standing partner that shares our creative vision, Excel Entertainment, this ambitious announcement marks a new exciting chapter in the world of ‘Mirzapur’ as we embark on this new journey”, he added.