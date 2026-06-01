OU extends summer holidays for colleges in Hyderabad, other Telangana districts

The decision was taken due to the prevailing heatwave conditions across the state.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st June 2026 9:47 am IST
The image displays a picture of Osmania University
Osmania University

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) has extended summer holidays for colleges in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

The decision was taken due to the prevailing heatwave conditions across the state.

Holidays extended for all colleges in Hyderabad, other districts

As per the official order, the vacation has been extended to all government, private, aided, constituent and affiliated undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) colleges.

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Earlier, the holidays were till May 31 and now, they have been extended till June 6, 2026.

Although the temperature across the districts declined slightly, the heatwave continues to prevail in the state.

Yesterday, the highest temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Khammam. In the case of Hyderabad, the highest temperature of 41.9 degrees Celsius was recorded at Charminar.

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Other universities also extended vacation

Apart from OU, Palamuru University and Telangana University have extended the holidays for colleges in Hyderabad and other districts in the state till June 6.

As June 7 is Sunday, the colleges under the varsity will open on June 8.

On the other hand, Kakatiya University and Satavahana University extended the summer vacation up to June 5 and colleges will reopen on June 6.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st June 2026 9:47 am IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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