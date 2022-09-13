OU girl students protest over quality of food at hostel

Published: 13th September 2022
Hyderabad: Girl students of Osmania University (OU) stage a sit-in protest over the quality of food that was being served in the varsity hostel.

On Sunday and Monday, students from hostel number 3 of Ladies Hostel Complex protested on the campus alleging that they found a broken bangle piece in the food that was served by the hostel.

A student claimed that despite paying Rs. 12K-18K mess fee per annum, the hostel serves ‘watery sambar’ and ‘hard rice’. The food is also served in limited quantity, she said.

A report by TOI quoted the director of women’s hostels Dr. Hima Bindu saying that the people responsible for the issue have been suspended.

The varsity which was founded in 1918 by Mir Osman Ali Khan is a public state university which is located in Hyderabad.

Apart from Indians, international students from over 80 countries study in various programs at the university.

In 2022, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranked Osmania University was ranked 22nd in varsities.

