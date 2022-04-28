OU JAC demands age relaxation for police jobs

Hyderabad: The Osmania University Joint Action Committee today demanded that the State government enhance the maximum age limit for the posts of police constables and SIs by another two years.

The activists of the JAC took out a protest demanding that the State government fulfil its demand. Speaking on the occasion, the chairman of the JAC Manavata Roy said although the State government had increased the age limit of the aspirants by three years, he said it would not be enough for hundreds of aspirants of the posts.

He urged State government to understand the pain and concerns of the unemployed aspirants on the issue and added that the other States in the country have maximum age limit as 32 years.

Manavata Roy said there was no harm in increasing the maximum age limit and added that the unemployed youth suffered due to the non-issue of the job notifications by the State government for the last four years.

He also said it was not proper for the State government to punish the unemployed youth for the mistakes of the State government. He also urged the State government to decrease the minimum height requirement of height for Group 1 DSP and Excise superintendent posts to 165 cm besides enhancing the maximum age limit for

the post of DSP in open category to 32 years as per UPSC rules. The general secretary of the unemployed JAC Gaddam Srinivas and others also took part in the program.