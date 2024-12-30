OU JAC receives threats after attack on Allu Arjun’s home in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Members of Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU JAC) on Sunday, December 29, alleged that they received threat calls for attacking actor Allu Arjun’s house in Hyderabad over the stampede during Pushpa 2: The Rise premier at the Sandhya Theater.

Following the threat calls, members of the JAC approached the Hyderabad police and filed a complaint. A JAC member in a video statement said, “Since being released on bail, we’ve received several calls asking how dare we attacked Allu Arjun’s House. We have filed a complaint against all those who threatened us.”

Defending the attack on Allu Arjun’s house the OU JAC said that the actor needs to realise that he is not above law, adding that the attack was carried out in response to “injustice” done to a boy who fell unconscious due to the stampede during the premier of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theater at RTC X roads on December 4.

“When 15 people came and ransacked your house, you were rattled. Imagine when 30 lakh students from universities across Telangana come to your house,” said the man, threatening the actor of protests.

The man further said that the OU JAC is not backed by any political party. “We on behalf of students urge you to stay humble and ask your fans not to threaten us,” he concluded.

Earlier, the Jubilee Hills police had arrested six persons when they staged a protest and damaged flower pots at the house of the actor on Sunday, December 22. All of them were later released on bail by the court.

Allu Arjun’s house attacked

A group of miscreants attacked Allu Arjun’s residence on December 22. The group reportedly associated with the OU JAC created chaos while raising slogans demanding justice for Revathi’s family. They also intercepted Allu Arjun’s staff while continuing to throw tomatoes at the residence.

Unverified reports suggest that stones were also thrown during the attack, damaging flower pots.